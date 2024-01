MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After defeating Wichita State 112-86 on Sunday, the Memphis Tigers jump three spots to No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings.

The Tigers’ 112 points scored are the most points scored by a Memphis Team on the road in more than 65 years.

Memphis has now won 10 straight and will return to action Thursday to host South Florida at FedExForum.