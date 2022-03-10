MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tigers are in the Lone Star state Thursday night as they hope to reach the finals and win the AAC Tournament.

After a nearly eight hour trek to the Dickies Arena, the Tigers are on a quest to win it all for the first time in almost a decade.

We caught up with some of the time yesterday as they reflected on the highs and lows of this season.

AAC Freshman of the Year Jalen Duren told us the confidence he had in his team to make it here never faltered.

“Never lost faith in our team. I knew what type of team we had. I know a lot of the media and a lot of the fans lost faith in this at some point, but me, I kind of just seen it. I just knew we had to tweak some little things and we’ll be back on the road. So coming in, I didn’t expect I mean I never expect anything to be peaches and cream. I knew, of course, this is a game of basketball. You’re gonna to go through some adversity. This is life,” Duren said.

We caught up with Penny Hardaway Wednesday. He told us they will not be resting on the success they have had late in the season.

They want to keep that edge and in order to do that, they have to take it one game at a time.

And they definitely aren’t heading into Friday night’s game thinking they’ve already punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“Well I’m not going to use that as saying that we’re in I feel like we should be in but we’re not going to the AAC tournament or saying we’re already in and now what. No, we’re trying to stay hungry because we understand that if we are in, which I think we are then you working on seeding now. We’re working on showing the nation that you’re good enough to get a better seeding if you know you win out in the AAC. I feel like we’re in but we’re not going to use that as anything other than we want to work harder to get and get better,” Hardaway said.

Game One for the Tigers at Dickies Arena is a matchup against UCF in the Quarterfinals. The Tigers split the series with the Knights in the regular season.

Tip off is set for 8 p.m.