MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The road to the Final Four has begun for the Memphis Tigers as they make the almost 1,900 mile trip to Portland. But not without a send off to remember from Tiger fans.

Tigers fans turned out at the team’s practice facility Tuesday afternoon to show their team some love as the U of M heads to the great northwest to play their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014.

The Tigers open with Boise State on Thursday, March 17, so one fan gifted Penny and the Tigers a green shamrock to make sure they had some luck on St. Patrick’s day.

For Hardaway, it’s a feeling of deja vu.

“This takes me all the way to the 90’s. This is great. This is what we got when we left to go to the NCAA Tournament back when I was in college. This is beautiful. I’m glad the players got a chance to experience this. Any better fan support in the nation? Absolutely not. Memphis Tiger fans #1,” Hardaway said.