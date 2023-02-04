MEMPHIS – Memphis led for over 31 minutes on their home floor, but costly turnovers and missed free throws down the stretch ultimately doomed the Tigers in a 90-89 overtime loss to Tulane Saturday afternoon at FedExForum.



The loss snapped a five-game win streak and brought an end to the nation’s third-longest home win streak at 16 games.



Memphis (17-6, 7-3 American Athletic Conference) put four players in double figures, led by Kendric Davis ‘ 26-point effort with seven assists and five rebounds. DeAndre Williams collected a career-high 17 rebounds to go along with 19 points and five dimes.



Keonte Kennedy matched a season-high with 16 points on 4-of-7 from three-point range and Jayden Hardaway added 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.



Memphis led by 10 less than five minutes into the action and carried a 46-43 lead into the half. Davis and Kennedy each scored 11 points in the first 20 minutes and combined for four long balls.



After the Tigers pushed their lead back out to 59-52 at the 13:55 mark of the second half, Tulane (15-7, 8-3 AAC) battled back with a 10-1 run over the next two minutes to take the lead.



Neither side could get an advantage larger than four points the rest of the way as the game went into overtime tied at 79.



Williams and Davis scored seven straight points for Memphis in the extra period to give the home team a three-point lead, but from that point on the Green Wave outscored the Tigers 6-2 to get the 90-89 victory. Davis missed a game-winning three at the buzzer.



Tulane was led by Jalen Cook’s 25 points, while Kevin Cross added 22. The Green Wave shot 52.4 percent on the day (33-64), marking the first time this season an opponent has shot 50+ percent from the field.

UP NEXT

The Tigers hit the road Wednesday to take on South Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ before returning home for the next two games. They will host Temple at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 on ESPN2 before welcoming UCF on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.