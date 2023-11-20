NASSAU, Bahamas. – The University of Memphis women’s basketball team played in its final game of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament Monday night. Looking at a rematch with Middle Tennessee, the Tigers battled until the very end but came up just short and suffered the 52-43 loss.

Following tonight’s game, Memphis moves to 2-4 for the season.

In the second meeting with Middle Tennessee, the Blue Raiders opened the game with an 8-0 run. The Tigers first bucket came three minutes into the game when Kai Carter drained a three-pointer from the corner. Memphis rallied though, getting back-to-back baskets from Shelbee Brown to make it a 15-13 game heading into the second quarter.

Jana Sallman went off in the second frame; in her first two possessions in the game, the freshman blocked a shot on the defensive end before coming down and draining a three-pointer from the top of the key to extend the Memphis lead out to 20-15.

While the Tiger’s offense went cold midway through the quarter, MTSU capitalized on its offensive end – stringing together a 9-0 run to regain the lead. Sallman broke Memphis’ dry spell with a hook shot in the paint with 1:15 left in the half.

Alasia Smith pulled the Tigers within two heading into the halftime break with a completed and-one just before the buzzer to make it a 29-27 game.

Madison Griggs became the University of Memphis’ all-time made three-point field goal record holder for men’s and women’s basketball with a three from the left wing. The basket also put the Tigers up 30-29 to start the half.

Memphis and MTSU traded baskets throughout the quarter, neither team being able to pull away from the other. The Blue Raiders finished the frame on a 5-0 run to take the 44-43 lead into the final 10 minutes of play.

Griggs did it again to start the fourth quarter; the fifth-year senior drained a three-pointer from the right wing to put Memphis up 46-44. An 8-0 swing from Middle Tennessee put the Blue Raiders back on top by six with 6:20 left in the game.

The Tigers continued to fight back with a layup from Aliyah Green and a jumper from Brown and Griggs but it would not be enough to catch MTSU as Memphis suffered the 64-57 loss.

Kai Carter and Madison Griggs scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Jana Sallman came off the bench for seven points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Memphis will take a short break before getting back to action; the Tigers will travel to Marquette University for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Coverage of the game will be available on FloHoops.