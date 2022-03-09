MEMPHIS – Tigers prized freshman Jalen Duren will be carrying a little extra hardware heading to Fort Worth for this week’s American Athletic Conference Tournament as Wednesday, Duren became the third straight Tiger to be named the league’s Freshman of the Year.

It was unanimous.

A pretty easy decision after he won the conference’s Freshman of the Week honor…six times.

Duren joins Precious Achiuwa and Moussa Cisse as the AAC’s best freshman after leading the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, leading the league and 30th in the country in blocked shots.

Better yet, Duren was also named first team all-AAC and all-Freshman, coming a long way since first arriving on campus.

“There’s a lot of different emotions. Early on, trying to figure out what my mark would be on this program and just figure out what I could do to help the program. Kind of going through it, learned a lot. Going through a lot of different learning experiences, I kind of just came to the point where I found my place. I know my role on this team. I know what coach wants from me,” Duren said. “It’s been fun. It’s been an amazing ride, especially these last couple of games.

Duren says the work isn’t over yet.

“Of course, I’m going to try to do anything I can to bring this team and this program and this city an NCAA Championship. I feel it would be something amazing.”

In other AAC honors, Josh Minott joining Duren on the league’s all-freshman team while DeAndre Williams, not first team all-AAC but second team all conference for the Tigers emotional leader.

Even though the U of M has won 10 of 11 heading into the postseason, the Tigers have no plans to take their foot off the gas.

They are staying focused with a championship to play for this weekend and the big tournament… the big dance… just a week away

“You could easily rest on what we’ve done the last 11 games but we know we can’t. That’s what I love about this team. That they’re not resting. That they’re not going to get complacent. That they’re not just going to think that we’re in and that’s all that we have to do. You want momentum,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “I don’t understand how anyone can say we’re not in but, if that’s the case, then we’re still locked in. That’s the tunnel vision that we have to keep. We want to stay on edge like that for the entire AAC. We’re not resting. We’re going to continue pushing forward.”

The Tigers open AAC Tournament play Friday night in Fort Worth against the winner between UCF and USF.