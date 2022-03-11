FORT WORTH, Texas — Prized freshman Jalen Duren scored 21 points and pulled down an ACC Tournament record 20 rebounds as the Memphis Tigers jumped out to a big lead then cruised to an easy 85-69 win over Central Florida in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Duren and Lester Quinones helped the Tigers provide an early knockout punch to the Knights, jumping out to a 30 to 9 lead thanks to a career high 22 from Quinones.

UCF would cut the lead to ten at the half and get to as close as two, but the Tigers snuffed out the rally by tallying 21 assists on 30 made baskets.

DeAndre Williams and Josh Minott also finishing in double figures.

Williams with 14 points and six rebounds. Minott with 12 and 7 as the Tigers get a third crack at SMU in Saturday’s semifinals.

“I went to the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Elite Eight. Never thought I’d be the head coach, right now but, being in this position and having our guys kind of being in the same position our guys are in. I can be there to lead them and try to get them to a higher level, it feels great,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Being at home. Being at my alma mater. Having this jersey on myself and then watching them go out there and play. I talk to Coach Finch all the time through prayer. I know he’s smiling down on us right now.”