MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More accolades for one of Penny Hardaway’s newest Tigers.

Former SMU star and reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis was one of 20 named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy award, which annually goes to the top point guard in the country.

Sunday, Davis led all scorers with 22 points and six assists as the U of M opened the exhibition season with a less than inspiring 69-60 win over CBU.

But despite the issues, Davis has high hopes for this year and this team.

It’s the reason he chose Memphis as the top transfer target in the country.

“I just want to bring a championship to the city. I mean, first, you’ve got to start out by winning a conference championship, and then, you know, you work your way. But I want to win it all,” Davis said. “I put the work in, day in, day out to try to deliver it to the city just because we know how much they love Tiger basketball. We’re going to try to get it going quick. We’re not making no excuses. I mean, November seven, we at next. We ain’t trying to lose a game.”

November 7th is when the Tigers tip off the season, in Nashville, against Vanderbilt.