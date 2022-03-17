PORTLAND — After waiting eight years to return to the NCAA Tournament, the Memphis Tigers are moving into the Round of 32 after knocking off 8th-seeded Boise State 64-53.

DeAndre Williams led three Tigers in double figures with 14 as the U of M jumped out to a 38-19 halftime lead.

Landers Nolley had 12 and Jalen Duren had a double double, 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers held off a furious Broncos rally to advance to a likely match-up with the #1 team in the country, Gonzaga on Saturday.

Memphian Alex Lomax with a gutsy performance, scoring 9 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists and playing all but two minutes of the second half after turning an ankle, right before halftime that left him writhing in pain.

Tiger fans also got their first look at Emoni Bates since January. Missing the last 12 games with an injured back, Bates played only four minutes but hit his only shot, a 3-pointer in the Tigers impressive first half.