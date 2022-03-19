PORTLAND — They came in 0-9 all-time against #1 ranked teams.

The Memphis Tigers deserved better than seeing that record fall to 0-10.

The 9th seeded Tigers watched a 10 point halftime lead evaporate in a back and forth second half as top seeded Gonzaga rallies to end the U of M’s season 82-78.

Not that the Tigers didn’t give the Zags everything they could handle.

Despite major foul trouble throughout the game, the Tigers jumped out to a 41-31 lead thanks to 11 off the bench from Memphian Tyler Harris.

That’s when Drew Timme took over for Gonzaga.

Timme scores 25.

Gonzaga moves on to the Sweet 16.

The Tigers head home but what a scare they put in the nation’s number one team.