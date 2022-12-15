MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis acknowledged more issues with the NCAA on Thursday.

Memphis has reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations that occurred within the men’s basketball program and the appropriate penalties for those violations.

The penalties include a year of probation, a $5000 fine, and recruiting restrictions placed on Penny Hardaway and the program, some of which were self-imposed.

These are minor violations involving improper in-home visits during the 2021-22 season.

“We acknowledge that a violation occurred in our men’s basketball program during the 2021-22 academic year, and we worked directly and collaboratively with the NCAA from an institutional standpoint to negotiate this resolution.” the University said in a statement.