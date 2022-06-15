MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After missing out on North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton, it looks like Penny Hardaway has turned his attention to former five-star forward and Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot.

According to basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Akot is in Memphis Wednesday, visiting with Hardaway and the Tigers. But he also visited Western Kentucky on Tuesday and has a visit lined up with N.C. State before the 6’8″ forward makes a final decision.

After two years at Arizona, Akot transferred to Boise State where he averaged almost 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Broncos last year, shooting a career-best 39 percent from three-point range.

And for Akot… if you can’t beat ’em… why not join ’em… seeing that the Tigers ended Akot’s season, each of the last two years.

The Tigers beat Boise in the NIT Tournament in 2021 and in the NCAA Tournament this past March.