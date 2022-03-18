PORTLAND, Ore. (WREG) — While Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed and will basically have home-court advantage Saturday at Moda Center, it’s hard for the Bulldogs to deny the pure talent on this Tigers team.

“How hard they play on the defensive end combined with their athleticism, it makes them a dangerous team,” said Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. “They like to run and jump and utilize everything they have with this that. If you’re not smart and play in control and let them speed you up it’s going to be a long forty minutes for sure.”

When Gonzaga coach Mark Few addressed the media ahead of the matchup, he used the word “daunting” when describing the U of M’s front court, especially Jalen Duren.

“They are extremely athletic and big and play with force and that’s going to be a real challenge for us,” Few said. “It will be a challenge for us keeping them off the glass. They’re incredible, their physicality and their athleticism and nose for the ball. Reboundingwise and also we’re going to have a toughness about us finishing around the rim, too, because Jalen Duren can protect the rim and some of the other guys can also come down. They’re a handsy team and they really get their hands on a lot of balls and create turnovers off that.

On the other hand, the Tigers will have to limit another star freshman big man — Chet Holmgren.

“He’s all about competing,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “He’s about excellence, he’s tough, even though he’s a small frame he’s tough mentally and physically, along with his skill set and who he is what we see every game.”

Both players with their conference Freshman of the Year honors, both with the ability to pose a huge threat to their opponent.

“I would say he’s a neat talent, pretty sure he could be in high school playin’ or something, he’s a lottery pick,” Timme said of Duren. “So, it’s just a credit to him, the hard work he’s put it, he’s just a talent obviously going to be a fun match-up.”

The Tigers will be looking do something that they’ve never done before, take down a No. 1 overall seed, but they believe this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I feel like this is kind of the opportunity that any team in the tournament would ask for,” said Tigers guard Lester Quinones. “You’re playing the number 1 overall seed in the tournament and we want to take advantage of the opportunity that we do have. So really just locking in on the match-ups and everything we have to do. We want to go out and play our best basketball that we’ve been playing lately.”

Tip off is set for Saturday at 8:40 CST at Moda Center.