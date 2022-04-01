MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers guard Lester Quinones has declared for the NBA Draft, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

The junior averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds this season for the U of M — finishing the year with a 39 percent 3-point percentage. The Brentwood, NY native put up a career high 22 points in the Tigers American Athletic Conference quarterfinals win over UCF.

Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Quinones was in double figures for six-straight games from Jan. 27 – Feb. 20 and was instrumental in Memphis’ win over Tulsa on Jan. 4, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range after being 0-for-10 three games prior.

The former AAC All-Freshman team guard was named to the NIT All-Tournament team last season where his 3-point percentage was tied for third-best among sophomores in Tigers history.