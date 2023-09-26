MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Penny Hardaway and the Tigers opening practice on Tuesday.

Hardaway and company are getting to work while still waiting to see if DeAndre Williams and Mikey Williams will be joining the roster anytime soon.

While preparations for this year, tip-off, Hardaway also has his eyes on the future.

After rolling out the blue carpet for four star point guard and former Memphis University School standout Curtis Givens III this past weekend, Penny planning to do it all over again with another one of the nation’s top talents.

And another Memphian this weekend.

That’s when former East High Mustang Billy Richmond III takes his official visit to the U of M.

Richmond, who’s playing his senior season in Camden, New Jersey is listed as a top 30 player in the country and while the likes of Louisville, Alabama, Kansas, LSU and Texas are on his final list of eight schools, his recruitment will likely come down to Memphis and Kentucky.

Another recruiting battle between Penny Hardaway and John Calipari.