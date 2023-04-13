MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A different kind of one and done for the Memphis Tigers.

After just one season as lead assistant on Penny Hardaway’s staff, Frank Haith is leaving the U of M to join Rodney Terry’s staff at the University of Texas. That is according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Haith and Terry have history.

Both worked at Texas as assistants under now Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes back in the early 2000s.

Haith’s departure leaves Hardaway looking for yet another assistant to round out his staff. Nothing new for Hardaway, who has made at least one change to his staff, every year since taking over the Tigers program.