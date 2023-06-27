MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway has done it again.

With his Tiger roster still in flux, just days away from July, not only does Hardaway land another huge portal pick-up, but it comes at a huge position of need for this Memphis team.

Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Jordan Brown, a 6’11” center who averaged over 19 points and nine rebounds a game last year, has picked the Tigers out of the portal.

Brown has made the rounds in college basketball.

He played his freshman year at Nevada before moving on to Arizona where he won the PAC 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Then came two seasons in Lafayette, Louisiana where Brown was named first team All-Sun Belt and Sun Belt Tournament MVP this past season. Brown leading the Ragin’ Cajuns back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

He also won the Lou Henson award which goes to the best mid-major player in the country.