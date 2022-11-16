MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A year after building his team through the transfer portal, Penny Hardaway is again piecing together one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Going back to the prep route by landing a seventh commitment for the Tigers in the Class of 2023.

This one with a very familiar name.

6’7” Ashton Hardaway committing to play for his dad at Memphis Wednesday.

Hardaway, a four-star forward out of Sierra Canyon outside L.A. and a high school teammate of Bronny James, picked Penny and the Tigers over offers from the likes of Kansas, Texas Tech, USC, and Oklahoma State.

Hardaway’s 2023 class is now top five in the country with Ashton becoming the second of Hardaway’s sons to play for him at the U of M.

Jayden Hardaway is a top reserve on this year’s Tiger team. The older brother and one who knows his half-brother’s game quite well.

“I always believed I could shoot the ball really well, but he just has a different knack, because he’s taller. He can shoot over people a little easier than I can. He can play out the post better and he can knock down open shots, shoot it off the dribble,” Jayden Hardaway said. “He’s a really talented player. Way more talented than I was that age.”