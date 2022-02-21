MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A one-armed high school basketball player who has been lighting up social media with his play on the court says he has been offered a scholarship to play with The University of Memphis.

Hansel Emmanuel Donato Domínguez moved from the Dominican Republic to play basketball with Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, where he’s been dunking on defenders and splashing in three-pointers.

On Friday, he told his 1.3 million Instagram followers: “Blessed to receive a offer from University of Memphis 🐅🙏🏽⏳ #gotigers.”

Neither the university nor head coach Penny Hardaway has officially confirmed the offer. Donato Dominguez received a scholarship offer last year, when he was 17, from Tennessee State.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, the family said the 6-foot-5 teenager lost his arm at age 6 when a wall collapsed, leaving him trapped beneath the rubble. His father is a former professional basketball player.