SAN DIEGO – After having his preliminary hearing postponed three times, prized recruit Mikey Williams finally had his day in court Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers, Williams’ case is reportedly going to trial. A Superior court judge in San Diego made that decision, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

Williams, the four-star point guard who is enrolled in online classes at the U of M, is still facing six felony gun charges for an incident at his home back in April.

The university announced that Williams is not permitted to join the Tigers until his legal issues are resolved. That doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon.

Memphis opens the preseason on October 29. The regular season begins a week later, November 6, against Jackson State.