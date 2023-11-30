SAN DIEGO, Cali. — Memphis basketball recruit Mikey Williams has reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of making criminal threats.

According to WREG’s sister station FOX 5, the 19-year-old faced a judge in a San Diego courtroom Thursday morning.

Back in April, Williams was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred outside of his home on March 27. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a verbal altercation led to shots being fired at a car leaving the scene.

He originally faced six felony charges, but that total was brought up to nine after additional charges were filed.

Williams is reportedly enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis. WREG has reached out to the university for comment.