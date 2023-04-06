MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two-time NCAA National Champion Alex Simmons is now the head coach of the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team, the university announced Thursday.

The news comes two weeks after Katrina Merriweather left the U of M to become the new head coach in Cincinnati.

Simmons played at the University of Tennessee under Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt from 2004-2009, leading them to the NCAA National Championships in 2007 and 2008.

From there, Simmons went on to coach at Gardner-Webb in 2018 after assistant coaching stints at Middle Tennessee State from 2010 to 2013 and at the Univerisity of Mississippi from 2013 to 2018.

Simmons coached the Runnin’ Bulldogs for five seasons and led the team to a 90-59 record including a 29-5 mark this past season.

The team broke multiple program, school and Big South records with 29 victories and a 21-game win streak that included a perfect 18-0 record in conference play. GWU captured the regular season and championship titles for the program’s first trip to the Big Dance since the 2010-11 season.

Simmons is the 13th head coach in the program’s history.