MEMPHIS — It seems Josh Minott has played his final game for the Tigers. Minott went to social media Thursday to announce his plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 6’8” Minott averaged almost 7 points and 4 rebounds a game in his only season at Memphis, earning a spot on the AAC’s All-Freshman team. But his minutes dwindled down the stretch this season as the Tigers made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Minott told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that he doesn’t plan on signing with an agent to retain his college eligibility but he has no plans to return to the Tigers.

“I don’t plan to need my eligibility,” Minott told ESPN. “My work ethic and talent should be able to propel me to a standing in the draft I’m comfortable with.”