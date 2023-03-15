Coach Penny Hardaway walks through a crowd of fans at the University of Memphis on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team began their journey to the NCAA Tournament with a send-off from campus Wednesday.

Hundreds lined up at the University of Memphis campus to say “Go Tigers” as players loaded onto a bus.

Penny heading out with the Tigers for the NCAA tourney! To say people out here are excited would be an understatement. GO TIGERS!!!!! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Q2Ficim6A3 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) March 15, 2023

THE BIG SEND OFF! Lots of people lined up getting ready to say GOOOOOO TIGERS as they head off for the the NCAA tournament!! #GoTigersGo @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/3EDc14n1OC — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) March 15, 2023

The Tigers are heading to Columbus, Ohio, ahead of Friday’s game against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

As March Madness grips the Bluff City, all eyes will be on Kendric Davis, the top transfer in the country and the Tigers’ number-one scorer. This is his first NCAA Tournament, and he says he hopes to make a name for himself.

“For me, I want to be remembered as one of the Memphis greats. Me and Penny talk about that all the time. I want to be remembered as a legend here. So, you know, Larry Finch, Keith Lee, Penny Hardaway, you know, I want to be mentioned with them names so that they just keep me going,” said Davis.