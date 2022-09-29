MEMPHIS – No Memphis Madness for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers this year.

The university announced that instead of celebrating the start of basketball season down at the FedExForum, the Tigers will instead hold a Memphis basketball block party.

It will be a free event set for Saturday, October 15th at the Alumni Mall on campus.

Fans will have a meet and greet with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams with autographs, music, bounce houses and, of course, food.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the start of basketball season with our fans on October 15,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “This unique event will be something new for fans to experience, and we know our teams will feel the love of Tiger Nation during the Block Party.”

“We are all excited to bring this event to campus,” said Tigers women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather. “Connecting with our student body and University community is a huge part of our mission, and the Block Party is a great way for us to interact with fans of all ages.”

The fun will run from 3 to 5:30.