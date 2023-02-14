MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Heading into what could be their biggest week of the season and less than a month before Selection Sunday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Tigers on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

At least for the moment.

Lunardi’s latest projections have Memphis as one of his last four byes with games against Central Florida and second-ranked Houston, on tap, later this week.

We all know what Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams can do for the Tigers but for the U of M to be playing at its best, it needs that third option.

Keonte Kennedy has filled that role well, at times this year and against Temple, it was fellow transfer Elijah McCadden who stepped up.

McCadden scored 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

McCadden has scored in double figures in three of his last four games.

He only did that three times in his first 21 games.

McCadden became the man of many talents for these Tigers.

“Over my four years of George Southern, I kind of played every role. It’s kind of the same thing here,” McCadden said. “I kind of do a little bit of everything, whether it’s on the ball, off the ball, guarding whoever on defense. Just doing whatever the team needs me to do to help win games.”

“When we have him on the floor, we feel very comfortable because he is going to do a lot for us,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Match up one through five, get loose balls, get big offensive rebounds when we need it. Make a play. He’s playing really well.”