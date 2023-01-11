MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis men’s basketball program has set a date to retire Lorenzen Wright’s jersey.

The Tigers will retire Wright’s No. 55 jersey to honor the late basketball star on Feb. 4 during halftime against Tulane.

Wright, a Memphis native, played two seasons with the Tigers in 1995 and 1996.

The University of Memphis says Wright was the most decorated player in their program’s history, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots during both seasons, advancing to the NCAA Tournament and averaging a double-double for his career with 16.0 points and 10.3 rebounds.

He was drafted by the Clippers after his sophomore year and spent 13 years with various teams in the NBA, including the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wright was killed in July 2010. His body was found a week later in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. In 2017, Billy Ray Turner and Wright’s ex-wife Sherra were arrested and charged in connection with Wright’s murder.

Nearly 13 years later, the former center will join nine other former Tigers to have their jersey retired, including Larry Finch and Penny Hardway.