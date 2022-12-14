TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – They may not have knocked off Alabama Tuesday night, but what the Tigers did do against the number four team in the country, on the road, was put the word out that they will be a team to be reckoned with this season.

Thanks to another stellar performance from top transfer Kendric Davis, who scored 22 of his game high 30 in the second half, the Tigers went toe to toe with the Crimson Tide.

They just couldn’t get over the hump.

It hurt that DeAndre Williams fouled out with over six minutes to go as Bama put an end to the U of M’s six-game winning streak.

It is a game, though, that only adds to the Tigers confidence.

“When you play the best, you see where you are. I know that this gives us confidence from playing Alabama, playing Auburn, back to back games. I don’t think anybody does that. We did it this year, and I’m happy we did because, you know, I’ll go back, watch the film, go back to the drawing board. These guys believe now because we’re seeing these type of teams early in the season. We just want to be the best we can be at the end of March,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Just got to keep working, got to keep grinding. You know, we’re playing the best in the country so we know where we are. We know where we got to clean up and get better at. We’ll be ready for Saturday.”

Speaking of Saturday, the Tigers continue their jaunt through the SEC when they play their fifth and final game against the SEC during the non conference, playing host to Texas A&M out at FedExForum.

A chance for them to go 4 and 1 against one of the better basketball conferences in the country.