MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Former Memphis Tiger Lester Quinones will remain in the Bay area.

The news initially reported first on Friday by the Athletic, that Quinones has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors organization on a two-way contract.

Prior to the Warriors 2023 Summer League campaign in Las Vegas, Quinones accepted a qualifying offer from Golden State.

In all five of the Warriors’ Quinones averaged 21.6 points on 37.3-percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes.