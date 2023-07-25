MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The question of whether or not Teafale Lenard would ever play at Memphis has finally been answered.

And it is not good news for Penny Hardaway.

Lenard announcing on social media Tuesday night that he would not be joining the Tigers program, opting instead to start his professional career with a focus on the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Middle Tennessee wing committed to Hardaway and the Tigers back in April but never arrived on campus as he battled academic issues to become eligible.

Lenard, expected to be the Tigers’ top defender and a member of Conference USA’s All-Defensive team a season ago, averaged eight points and four rebounds for the Blue Raiders.

Hardaway and the Tigers leave for their three-game exhibition tour in the Dominican Republic next Tuesday.