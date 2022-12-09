MEMPHIS – Due to ongoing health concerns, while not considered serious, Special Advisor to the Head Coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown has stepped down from his position with the Memphis Tiger men’s basketball program.

“We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery,” Memphis head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway said. “Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and me as a coach, and we hope all the best for him and good health moving forward.”