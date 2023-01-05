LOS ANGELES – Memphis senior Kendric Davis has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on ESPN2 Wednesday.



Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2022-23 season thus far, the list comprises of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the Wooden Award. Davis is looking to become the first Tiger to ever win the Wooden Award.



Davis leads Memphis (11-4) in scoring at 20.4 points per game which is also tops in the American Athletic Conference and 15th nationally.



The Houston, Texas point guard paces the AAC and ranks 11th in the country in assists per game (6.1) and leads all of Division I with 101 free throws made.



On numerous national player of the year watch lists and a unanimous preseason All-AAC First Team selection, Davis has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season and has topped 30 points twice in his last five outings. He was named AAC Player of the Week on Monday for the fourth time this season, all coming in the last six weeks.



The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the preseason or midseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

