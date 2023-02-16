MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ leading scorer and the leading scorer in the American Athletic Conference, Kendric Davis, turned an ankle in the first half of Thursday night’s game against Central Florida.

Davis, the favorite to win AAC Player of the Year, was helped to the locker room and will not return for Memphis against the Knights.

This is not what Tiger fans want to see— Kendric Davis on the bench with a boot on the right ankle. pic.twitter.com/PBlPCrlTqM — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) February 17, 2023

All this comes minutes after Davis became the all-time leading scorer in conference history.

Davis scored 8 of the Tigers’ first 10 points.

Memphis leads UCF 44-35 at the half.