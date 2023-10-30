MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s just one game, and an exhibition game at that, but if you’re looking for a guy to lead this new look Tigers basketball team, it might just be newcomer David Jones.

The St. John’s transfer did a little bit of everything Sunday in a blowout win over Lane College. Okay, he did a lot.

Jones led the Tigers in scoring, rebounding, and assists against the Dragons, showing the ability to score at all three levels. Jones finished his first game as a Tiger with 17 points, eight boards and four dimes.

“Ever since I got here, Penny’s been telling me and talking to me about being a great leader. Help the team with rebounds, pass. Play defense,” Jones said. “I just went out there. I didn’t even know I had 17 points. I was just asking how many rebounds I got.”

“He’s going to get baskets multiple ways because he can knock down threes. He can get to the foul line, he gets offensive rebounds, he can run the fast break and go coast to coast,” Hardaway said. “He does it so many different ways out there on the court that he could very well be the guy because he’s going to play the minutes, and he has the ability to score multiple ways.”

Hardaway and Memphis play their second and final exhibition game Thursday night against LeMoyne-Owen.

The season opener is next Monday against Jackson State.