PORTLAND, Ore. (WREG) — It’s simple for Tigers center Jalen Duren.

“I always shoot to be the best, nothing less”

One of the top ranked recruits for the class of 2021, who forgoed his senior season of high school to play for the U of M, was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.

But, his road to that prestigious award didn’t come easy.

“From the beginning of the year, I’ll just say it’s been a lot of emotions early on trying to come in and just figure out what my mark would be on this program and just figure out what I can do help the program.”

It’s safe to say Duren has found his place on this team. He leads the team in points per game (12.1), rebounds (8.2), and blocks (2.1). Even going to Fort Worth and etching his name in the history books, pulling down an AAC Tournament record 20 rebounds in a win over UCF.

“JD reclassing up and coming into the team and then it’s not going as well early, he could have folded and said, I’m not going to go as hard, but he’s gotten better and better every week,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Getting 21 rebounds and 20 points, he’s getting better every game. That just shows his greatness.”

“Jalen is a guy, he came in with the right mentality,” said Tyler Harris, a guard for the U of M. “He wanted to win. I learned a lot about him this year. He wants to do anything it takes the win. Even if he’s having a great game and somebody else is playing good, he’ll let them rock out.”

“It’s bigger than basketball, the relationship we’ve built,” veteran guard Alex Lomax said of Duren. “We got very close over these last couple of months. And, you know, on the court, the trust. Also just leaving my body on the line, leaving everything on the line. We got that in common. So just to let that mesh together for both of us, it just shows a lot of trust that we got.

Not only has Duren gained the trust of his Tigers teammates in a short period of time, he’s adapted well to that grit and grind culture of Memphis.

“I mean, that’s just who I am,” Duren said. “Honestly. Of course, that’s the type of culture Memphis already had, and that’s why I feel like I fit into this program perfectly because of the type of mentality I bring. Coach Hardaway brings a non-losing mentality. He always wants to win. A-Lo, Tyler, we all just want to win and do anything to win. I feel like being my mindset coming in, it was just a perfect fit.”

And, if Duren had the opportunity to go back to his signing day last year, he would choose Memphis again.

“It’s been such a learning experience,” said Duren. “I’ve learned so much here, like on and off the court. Like the coaching staff, my older teammates and the guys that are around the program. This is has been a great experience learning wise for my game.”

“I’m going to try to do anything I can to bring this team, this program, and this city an NCAA Championship.”

The Tigers take on Gonzaga in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday. Tip off is set for 8:40 CST at Moda Center in Portland.