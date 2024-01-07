MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jahvon Quinerly connected on a 3-pointer with three seconds left, part of his 11 points in the game, to complete a comeback for No. 15 Memphis as the Tigers defeated SMU 62-59. David Jones led the Tigers with 17 points and Jaykwon Walton added 10 as Memphis (13-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) won its eighth straight. Tyreek Smith led SMU (10-5, 1-1) with 12 points and seven rebounds as the Mustangs saw their four-game winning streak end.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction