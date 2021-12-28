MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Tigers are officially back in action after being away with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was candid about the virus at the facilities stating that there were other positive cases in the building since Tigers-Vols game was canceled.

Penny did say more players have been vaccinated.

“It is frustrating for me to have to go through it just like anyone else because you get in a rhythm and then you lose a rhythm,” said Hardaway.

In the Tigers first practice back yesterday, the focus was getting back into shape ahead of their conference opener against Tulane.

“Obviously we wish we would have had the Tennessee game and Alabama State game and then went on a Christmas break and came back with a better rhythm. But you know, we have to do what we have to do. And we have to go on the road at Tulane and for them, you know, they’re coming off a COVID break as well but they’re at home.”

The Tigers take on the Green Wave Wednesday at 7 p.m.