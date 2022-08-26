MEMPHIS – Have you ever wondered how Penny Hardaway was able to land the biggest name in the transfer portal this summer?

At the expense of Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis said Hardaway was the first call he took, just minutes after he put his name in the portal.

Coach Cal was second but Davis didn’t bother answering that call from Kentucky. He wanted to play for Penny and the rest is history.

Davis signed with Memphis, but not before a little ribbing for his new coach about the success he had, against his new team.

“Me and Coach P joke about that all the time. I tell them all the time, my record is six and two against you. With an average of 20 points a game. So he laughs,” Davis says. “Never thought I’d be a Tiger. I wouldn’t lie. I never did. I thought this would be the last place I thought I’d be. Seeing the love that the city give. One of the reasons I came. They love their Tiger basketball. I’m blessed and I’m grateful to be in this position. We started out this summer strong and just trying to build and trying to win the whole thing.”