PORTLAND, Ore. (WREG) — Growing up in a basketball family, it was instilled in Tigers guard Landers Nolley II that nothing is given, everything is earned.

“We have a court in the yard so it started from there,” said Nolley’s mother Charisma.

“And before the court we had a goal on the curb,” said Tunnie Nolley, Landers’ sister. “And we used to play all of the neighbors’ kids. He was always the smallest one on the court so he always had to work for everything. Nothing was given to him.”

“It made me a competitor because like I started playing basketball because of them,” said Nolley. “Watching highlights on my dad like defense of my mom and my little sister trying to play because I play it just make your own ultimate competitor because when you go home you guys do compete with them after practice.”

Nolley got most of his skillset from his father, also named Landers Nolley, who played collegiately at LSU. But, when he falls short on the fundamentals – like free throws – his mother, Charisma, is the first person that comes to his mind.

“Yeah, I think I missed a free throw today,” Landers laughed after the Tigers win over Houston in their regular season finale. “So I know she’s going to talk about as soon as I see her.”

“It’s about balance. Like, I got skill form my dad because that’s mainly who I train with growing up but my mom was definitely always out there, like my little sister was out there watching, so growing up with them, it was just who I am. It made me who I am today.”

Once Nolley arrived at U of M at the beginning of last season, Charisma Nolley moved in with him.

“She makes food for me,” Landers said. “I help her. She’s up here strictly for me to stay focused and stay on the mission at task.”

And Nolley has been focused this season. He’s averaging 10.2 points and nearly 4 rebounds a game, coming up clutch in the Tigers win at No. 6 Houston, which put an end to the Cougars 37-game homecourt winning streak.

“Man, just being himself and me leaving him alone,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway following the Houston game. “Honestly, I just kind of challenged him and let him play. He’s a baller and he was our MVP in the NIT last year. He was the first team conference. So we wanted that today and he gave it to us.”

“I was just waiting on the moment,” Charisma Nolley said. “That’s all. It’s always been there we were just waiting. It’s always been there.”

Nolley knows his family will always be there, at the game cheering and sometimes coaching from the stands.

“No, he should listen to Penny,” Charisma Nolley laughed. “But when he’s not listening to Penny on my end of the court, he should listen to me.”

And as a person that’s been close to this Tigers team all season, Charisma Nolley believes the U of M can make a run in the postseason.

“The challenge is there. They always up for a challenge the team is together they’re playing well, they’re gelling. They can win this thing.”