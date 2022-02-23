MEMPHIS – Locked in.

That’s the best way to describe the Tigers mindset as the U of M gets set to host Temple Thursday night in the final, four game push toward a possible– let’s hope probable–spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Penny Hardaway delivered a message to his team Tuesday upon its return to practice and off that blowout loss to SMU. A message of returning to what they did during their six game winning streak, unselfish play on the offensive end and playing together on defense.

Things they got away from in the second half against the Mustangs because now, there is very little room for error if the Tigers hope to keep their at-large hopes alive for an invite to the Big Dance.

“Coach, he’s played every level. He’s played NCAA Tournaments, Sweet 16’s. Went to the NBA Finals, things like that. He basically just talked to us heart to heart,” said Tigers guard Alex Lomax. “Let us know he didn’t like the performance we put on at SMU. Let us know we haven’t did anything. We kinda got that fight back under us right now.”

“We don’t have any choice but to stay in the now. In the present. Can’t even think about the future because we have to handle what’s now,” Hardaway said. “The next four games are going to be really tough. For me, it’s 1-0. One game at a time but we understand what our goal is.”