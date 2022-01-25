MEMPHIS, Tenn. – While the Tigers got a much needed win Sunday at Tulsa, snapping a three game conference losing streak, the issues remain the same heading into the final six weeks of the season.

That’s the injuries where there seems to be a new one…every game.

Sunday it was the loss of prized freshman Jalen Duren to an injured finger suffered sometime after the SMU loss.

Then there’s DeAndre Williams and Landers Nolley. Williams has missed the last five games with a back injury. Nolley the last three with a knee issue.

That’s three of the Tigers’ top five scorers sidelined, with no definitive timetable when any of them might return.

Nolley and Williams didn’t even travel to Tulsa for Sunday’s game.

“I’m not sure and I’ve been leaving it up to them and the medical staff because I don’t like to get involved in that. I’m not the type of coach that’s going to force anyone to come back. When they step on the court and say Coach, I’m ready, that I’ll be ready,” Penny Hardaway said. “Obviously I miss them because they are so valuable to the team but I would not dare, with me having six knee surgeries, rush them back. Whenever they’re ready, I’ll be ready.”