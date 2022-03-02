MEMPHIS – One week left.

Two games left and the Memphis Tigers, right there, still on the bubble but playing their way off it.

Winners of eight of nine, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi still has the Tigers in his last four in and penciled into the First Four in Dayton, but that is likely to change if the Tigers can do two things over the next few days.

Beat South Florida. Seems simple enough as the Bulls sit dead last in the AAC standings.

Then take down Houston to wrap up the regular season. A much tougher task but win both and the Tigers won’t likely have to sweat out Selection Sunday.

But as far as Penny Hardaway sees things, his team has already done enough to be part of the NCAA Tournament.

“For me, we’ve done enough. I really feel like we have. Beating Houston at Houston. Beating Alabama at home when they were the hottest team in the country. We’ve done some things that some other teams haven’t,” Hardaway said. “Our Quad 1 record is pretty good, our wins. If that’s what they’re going by then we’ve done a fantastic job in that area. Yeah, we lost some games early, very early in the season. Then we had injuries when conference started but ever since we’ve been kind of full staff, with the exception of Emoni, we’ve only lost one game together. That should show everyone who we really are.”

Tigers and Bulls from Tampa on Thursday night.