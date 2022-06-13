MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It looks like Penny Hardaway has found a veteran coach to fill one of the two openings on his coaching staff.

One very familiar with the U of M program.

Basketball insider Jeff Goodman says Hardaway is set to hire former Tulsa coach Frank Haith as one of his assistants.

Haith spent eight years with the Golden Hurricane before resigning this past March, going 8 and 8 against the Tigers during his time at Tulsa.

Haith also had head coaching stops at Miami and Missouri.

Haith fills one of the two openings for Hardaway after Penny lost Cody Toppert to LSU and Rasheed Wallace to the NBA’s L.A. Lakers with still no final decision from Larry Brown if he’ll be back for a second season at the Memphis.