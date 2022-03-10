MEMPHIS, Tenn. – They are one of the hottest teams in the country heading into the postseason.

Winners of 10 of 11 which includes a sweep of AAC regular season champion Houston.

But as the Tigers get set to tip off their run toward an AAC Tournament title, Penny Hardaway admits that he had his doubts about this Tiger team ending the program’s 8-year absence from the NCAA Tournament.

He didn’t doubt the Tigers’ talent.

He just didn’t know if his team would be healthy enough to make the run it did to close the season. Not with DeAndre Williams bad back or Landers Nolley ailing knee or any of the other litany of injuries Hardaway and the Tigers have had to deal with this season.

“There was a little doubt of if we would get healthy in time, because I knew if we got everyone back, we would be able to compete,” Hardaway said. “But DeAndre’s back, man, it was very scary. I think he was getting almost at a point where he didn’t know if he was going to be able to come back. Landers’ knee was taking longer than we thought it was going to take.”

Hardaway knew time was of the essence with the injuries continuing to mount and the season winding down.

“Give the guys as much time as they needed. I was like we have to get back at a certain point and if they don’t, we have to go into the conference tournament and have to try to win the conference tournament again to get in.”

Williams and Nolley returned.

The Tigers got healthy and any doubt this Tiger team is NCAA Tournament worthy… is gone.

A lot like those injuries that almost derailed another promising season.