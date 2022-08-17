MEMPHIS – It was less than a week ago when Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway said he was open to adding one, maybe two more players to his roster.

Wednesday, Hardaway and the Tigers made the final four for former Florida Gator standout Keyontae Johnson.

Johnson was one of the top players in the SEC before collapsing on the court during a game at Florida State back in December of 2020.

Johnson hasn’t played since.

The 6’5” forward who entered the transfer portal in May is now down to four schools– Memphis, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Western Kentucky.

Johnson was voted the preseason player of the year in 2020 after averaging 14 points and seven boards as a sophomore with the Gators.