INDIANAPOLIS – With the NBA Draft closing fast, one guy hoping to hear his name called next Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is former Tiger Kendric Davis.

Davis continues his predraft workouts with hopes of working his way into a potential second round pick.

Davis’ latest look coming from the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

No one can question his scoring ability. What Davis has to try to convince NBA teams is that his size won’t be a liability and as Tiger fans know, Davis doesn’t lack confidence.

That’s what he’s hoping to show these NBA teams ahead of draft night.

“That I’m a winner. That I compete high. I can run a team offensively, defensively. I get after it. Most of these guys, they done seen our game so much. Just showing areas that I got better in throughout pre-draft. Just showing them my change or speed,” Davis said. “Everybody know me for my scoring, but I’m a point guard. Just showing them that I can run a team.”

Davis is also out to prove he’s more than just a scorer. That he can get it done defensively as well.

“Offensively, it’ll take care of itself. I kind of got that figured out. It’s defensively, getting through screens, not getting screened. Staying in front of the ball. Just not being a liability just because guys are going to be bigger. Using my speed, my hands, my quickness to my advantage and just staying after it and grinding.”