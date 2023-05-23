MEMPHIS, Tenn. –- While Penny Hardaway continues to focus on adding pieces to next year’s roster, Hardaway and the Tigers got good news in the Class of 2024 Tuesday with a former hometown product putting the U of M in his top seven.

Former MUS star Curtis Givens III,. who transferred to Montverde Academy after his sophomore season with the Owls, has narrowed his list of schools to seven. The four star guard is now looking at the Tigers, Indiana, Georgia Tech, LSU, UConn, Texas and Villanova.

Givens making the announcement on social media Tuesday.

As a sophomore, Givens led MUS to the state quarterfinals before playing sparingly at Montverde this past season.