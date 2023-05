MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tiger point guard Kendric Davis celebrated his 24th birthday Sunday and the best gift came knocking on his Chicago hotel door after a successful weekend competing in the NBA G-League Elite Camp.

He received a personal invitation to this week’s NBA Combine over the weekend.

Davis averaged 12 points and 5.5. assists in Sunday’s scrimmage. He scored 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals in 20 minutes of action.