MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s something we’ve known since the final seconds ticked off the clock in Portland during the NCAA Tournament but Monday, projected lottery pick Jalen Duren made it official.

Duren is putting his name into the NBA Draft and hiring an agent. That puts an end to his Tiger career after one glorious season.

Duren named the AAC Freshman of the Year and first team All-AAC after leading the U of M in scoring and rebounding at 12 points and over eight boards a game

He might be the youngest player in this year’s draft at just 18 years old but at a chiseled 6’11”, 250 pounds and with a 7-5 wingspan, Duren is expected to go top ten in June’s NBA Draft.