BROOKLYN — Tigers big man Jalen Duren stay in Charlotte was a quick one.

Duren was drafted by the Hornets with the 13th pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, but then traded to the Detroit Pistons. Duren is the first of three Tigers in this year’s draft to hear his name called.

Duren was the AAC’s Freshman of the Year and First-team All-AAC in his one and only season at the U of M.